Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX opened at $477.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.57. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

