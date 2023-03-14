Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

