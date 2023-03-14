Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 643 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Down 4.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NYSE:AXP opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.