Mather Group LLC. Invests $713,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

