United Services Automobile Association Has $1.89 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 623,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,105,000 after buying an additional 142,848 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 189,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 883,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,600,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after buying an additional 2,206,563 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 458.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

