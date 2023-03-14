Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %

PLTR opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,101. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

