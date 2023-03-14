Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,211,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 138,822 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.79% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $813,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

EXPD opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

