Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAB opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.