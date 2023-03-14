Wells Fargo & Company Raises Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $30.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVNC. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.86. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,288.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,729.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,806. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.