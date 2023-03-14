The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
