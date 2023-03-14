SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 260.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

SITE Centers stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.55.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

