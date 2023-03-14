Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Citigroup

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

KNTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,353.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $89,135,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $1,047,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.