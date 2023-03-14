Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after purchasing an additional 685,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,087,897 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

RPRX opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

