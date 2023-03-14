Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ITT by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 438,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after acquiring an additional 180,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

ITT Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ITT opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

