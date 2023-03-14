The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GGZ opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ)
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
- Diversify Your Income with These 2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.