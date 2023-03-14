The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GGZ opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

