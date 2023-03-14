Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

HIBB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

