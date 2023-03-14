The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The GDL Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

GDL opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The GDL Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000.

(Get Rating)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.