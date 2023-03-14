The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
The GDL Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
GDL opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $8.92.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
