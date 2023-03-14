Rayonier Inc. (RYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 144.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 178.1%.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

