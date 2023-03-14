Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to Neutral

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $44.50 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.81.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 253,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.