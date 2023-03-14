Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $300,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

