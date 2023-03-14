Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

