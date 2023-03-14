Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Declares Dividend of GBX 55

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunelm Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,189 ($14.49) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292 ($15.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,153.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 965.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,589.75, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.45) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.02) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.77) to GBX 1,240 ($15.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,300 ($15.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,290 ($15.72).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Articles

