The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HVT opened at GBX 290 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.42. The company has a market cap of £5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.32 and a beta of 0.56. Heavitree Brewery has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 328.50 ($4.00).

Get Heavitree Brewery alerts:

Heavitree Brewery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. The company operates 65 leased and tenanted public houses. It also owns freehold land in the United States. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.