The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of LON:HVT opened at GBX 290 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.42. The company has a market cap of £5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.32 and a beta of 0.56. Heavitree Brewery has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 328.50 ($4.00).
Heavitree Brewery Company Profile
