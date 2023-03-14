Maven Securities LTD Buys New Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 39.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after buying an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 442.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 68,559 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.