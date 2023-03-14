West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFGGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.399 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

TSE:WFG opened at C$98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.00. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$89.95 and a 52-week high of C$132.91.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.20.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

