Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 387.80% from the company’s previous close.

CRBU has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.93. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

