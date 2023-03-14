BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

BSIG opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.82 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 132.90% and a net margin of 24.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

