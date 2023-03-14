Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.12. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after buying an additional 117,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after acquiring an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.