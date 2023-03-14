3,700 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.3 %

DSGX opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.