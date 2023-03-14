BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $22.24 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,270 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

