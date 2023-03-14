4,046,710 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,046,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.39) to GBX 364 ($4.44) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

