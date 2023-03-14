Renasant Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Renasant has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.