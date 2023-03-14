SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Plans Dividend of GBX 18.20

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SEGRO Trading Up 2.3 %

SGRO stock opened at GBX 792.60 ($9.66) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,408 ($17.16). The company has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -499.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 825.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 813.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGRO. Citigroup lowered shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded SEGRO to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.75) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.68) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.21) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,030.50 ($12.56).

In related news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 115,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.49) per share, for a total transaction of £993,413.19 ($1,210,741.24). Insiders have acquired a total of 343,926 shares of company stock worth $285,669,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

