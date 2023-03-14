Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PRVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Provention Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provention Bio by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
