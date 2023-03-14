Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provention Bio by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

