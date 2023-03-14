Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 114.45% from the stock’s previous close.
LAZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Luminar Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
