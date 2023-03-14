Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.16. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $109.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 36.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

