NatWest Group plc (NWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 272.40 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 264.91. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200.13 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.82).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.63) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.02) to GBX 340 ($4.14) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.27).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.