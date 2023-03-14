Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.9 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

