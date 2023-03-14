Mather Group LLC. Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

