Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

STIP opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.