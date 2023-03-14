Mather Group LLC. Takes $958,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 305.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 59.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $155.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.90. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.