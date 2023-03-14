Mather Group LLC. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.55.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

