Mather Group LLC. Purchases 230 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $233.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.67 and its 200 day moving average is $255.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

