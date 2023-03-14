Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21.

