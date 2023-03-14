Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,790 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AON by 749.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 6,802.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AON in the second quarter worth about $40,643,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

