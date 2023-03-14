Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

