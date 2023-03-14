Mather Group LLC. Invests $830,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after acquiring an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.