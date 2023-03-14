Mather Group LLC. Buys Shares of 10,138 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $102.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

