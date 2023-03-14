Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,003 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $293.44 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.