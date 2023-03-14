Mather Group LLC. Buys New Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,738,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 569,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,305,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 132,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,066,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 395,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20.

